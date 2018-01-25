Maumee, St. John's high schools close after receiving threats

Two high schools Thursday morning closed their doors for the day after receiving threats.

St. John's Jesuit High School received an anonymous threat Wednesday night, according to a school administrator. They elected to close the school while police investigated the threat.

St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy will be closed today. Parents and students have been notified. Additional details to follow. — St. John's Jesuit (@StJohnsJesuit) January 25, 2018

"Right now, we are cooperating with police as they investigate," said Mike Savona, president of St. John's Jesuit.

Police confirmed no one was hurt.

#toledopolice are investigating a threat made to @StJohnsJesuit. No students have been harmed. No threat to the surrounding area. Making terroristic threats is a felony offense. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. https://t.co/zKYjjZtLK8 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 25, 2018

The school says they will decide if students will have classes Friday at the conclusion of the investigation.

At Maumee High School, a threat began to spread on the social media app Snapchat.

By the time school officials were aware of the threat, students had already began to show up for classes. The school canceled classes and told parents to pick up their children.

Maumee police say they are talking with cell phone providers to try and find the origin of the message. Thus far, police have not determined if the threat was legitimate or a hoax.

"This is not a game," Jeff Siebenaler of Maumee Police said. "If the person who did this is identified, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Both threats come after a rash of school shootings and threats throughout the country.

In Kentucky, police say a 15-year-old student went on a shooting rampage that killed two and injured more than

In Texas, a 15-year-old girl was wounded after a 16-year-old student allegedly opened fire in the cafeteria of their high school.

In Stark County, Ohio, authorities charged an 18-year-old student after he allegedly made a threat to "Columbine" the school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.