Maumee, St. John's high schools close after receiving threats - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee, St. John's high schools close after receiving threats

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
and WTOL Staff
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two high schools Thursday morning closed their doors for the day after receiving threats.

St. John's Jesuit High School received an anonymous threat Wednesday night, according to a school administrator. They elected to close the school while police investigated the threat.

"Right now, we are cooperating with police as they investigate," said Mike Savona, president of St. John's Jesuit. 

Police confirmed no one was hurt.

The school says they will decide if students will have classes Friday at the conclusion of the investigation.

At Maumee High School, a threat began to spread on the social media app Snapchat.

By the time school officials were aware of the threat, students had already began to show up for classes. The school canceled classes and told parents to pick up their children.

Maumee police say they are talking with cell phone providers to try and find the origin of the message. Thus far, police have not determined if the threat was legitimate or a hoax.

"This is not a game," Jeff Siebenaler of Maumee Police said. "If the person who did this is identified, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Both threats come after a rash of school shootings and threats throughout the country.

In Kentucky, police say a 15-year-old student went on a shooting rampage that killed two and injured more than 

In Texas, a 15-year-old girl was wounded after a 16-year-old student allegedly opened fire in the cafeteria of their high school.

In Stark County, Ohio, authorities charged an 18-year-old student after he allegedly made a threat to "Columbine" the school.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly