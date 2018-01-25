Teen charged with November murder - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen charged with November murder

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A teen faces murder charges in a deadly November shooting.

Last November, Jerry McNeal was shot to death on the 1800 block of Bigelow.

Carl Banks, 18, originally faced aggravated robbery charges in connection with the incident while two others, James Moore and Eric Jones, were charged with murder.

Thursday, police say Banks now faces murder charges for McNeal's death.

He is being held in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center, as he was 17 at the time of his arrest.

Banks was a member of the Waite boys basketball team and the City League's leading scorer.

Anyone with information about the murder should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly