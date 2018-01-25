TPS to meet with displaced ECOT families

Parents of local ECOT students could soon find out where their kids will finish out the school year.

Last week Ohio's Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow closed, leaving more than 12,000 students out of a school.

Toledo Public Schools wants to help some of those students with their next step.

TPS is meeting with displaced ECOT families Thursday night regarding possible enrollment at a TPS school.

The meeting will be held at the TPS Thurgood Marshall building on Summit Street at 5:30 p.m.

For those who can't make the meeting, a second informational session will be held Monday at Waite High School.

