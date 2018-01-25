Asbestos slowing tear-down of Woodville Mall

The Woodville Mall is Northwood is being torn down, slowly but surely.

Crews say asbestos is being removed out of the buildings, which is slowing down the demolition process.

Tear-down is expected to be completed by the end of March, and the city is asking for suggestions about what to do with the more than 100 acres of land.

"Everybody considers this the anchor of Woodville Road. If we can develop this in a nice way with a little bit of commercial, this is a good start to redevelop Woodville Road," said Bob Anderson, Northwood Administrator.

Northwood residents can give their input Thursday night at the city council chambers at 6 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.