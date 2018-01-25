Police investigating internet message at Maumee High School

Police are on the scene of Maumee High School due to messages on the internet Thursday.

Police say there is a cop at the school every day, but are now looking into a Snapchat message going around the school.

Police say they are talking with cell phone providers to determine the origin of the message.

Maumee police believe the incident could be related to the threat made to Saint John's Jesuit, but they have not yet confirmed that.

Police are working on clearing up the details now.

Maumee High School sent all kids home for the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.