St. John's Jesuit closed due to threat

St. John's Jesuit is closed Thursday due to a threat aimed at the school.

"Last night, an anonymous threat was directed at St. John's Jesuit," administrator of student affairs for the school Spencer Root said in an email.

The school will be closed while authorities investigate.

"The first concern was to get the school closed, and then call the police. Right now, we are cooperating with police as they investigate," said Mike Savona, president of St. John's Jesuit.

Toledo Police said on Twitter that no students were harmed and there is no threat to the surrounding area.

#toledopolice are investigating a threat made to @StJohnsJesuit. No students have been harmed. No threat to the surrounding area. Making terroristic threats is a felony offense. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. https://t.co/zKYjjZtLK8 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 25, 2018

The investigation will determine if the school will be open Friday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

