Michigan man sentenced for attacking wife, affair with minor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A former Michigan teacher has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his wife's throat after she discovered he was having an affair with someone who turned out to be a middle-school student.

James Chelekis was sentenced Tuesday in Kent County Circuit Court. The 32-year-old pleaded no contest earlier this month to attempted murder for the June attack on his now ex-wife at their home.

Amanda Chelekis, who's a registered nurse, was able to contain the bleeding for almost an hour before her husband called for help.

James Chelekis was a math teacher at Crestwood Middle School. He also pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old student. He was sentenced to 15 to 40 years, which will be served concurrently.

