Crews fight house fire in central Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a fire in central Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Avondale near Elizabeth.

Crews say fire was shooting out a second-story window when they arrived on scene. They were able to put out the fire quickly.

The battalion chief says it's not clear if anyone lives in the home. He says there was furniture inside, but there were also signs the house had been on fire before.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

