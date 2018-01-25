Athlete of the Week: Brenda Conley

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
St. John's Jesuit is closed Thursday due to a threat aimed at the school.More >>
"Everyone’s scared to get beat by a girl or they don’t want to hurt the girl, but once you step out there on the mat, it’s the true equalizer.”More >>
For fun here are links to some of the cameras you were likely using to take photographs during the Blizzard of '78.More >>
The battalion chief says it's not clear if anyone lives in the home. He says there was furniture inside, but there were also signs the house had been on fire before.More >>
