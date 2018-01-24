Congressman Bob Latta expresses his thoughts on government shutdown

President Trump signed a spending bill Monday night that temporarily funds the federal government before another shutdown becomes a possibility again.

U.S representative Bob Latta expressed his opinion on how everything was handled to WTOL 11.

"This past year, the House of Representatives, we did our work. We passed all of our 12 appropriation bills.That's what we should be doing. It shouldn't be a situation where we're doing these continuing resolutions. What we want to see is the work getting done in committee, and in getting over to the Senate," said Latta.

Lawmakers have three weeks to hash out a new deal.

