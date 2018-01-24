Toledo police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Toledo police are trying to find the person or people responsible in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Police say the shooting happened at Woodland and City Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say they received a report of a man who was shot and slumped over in a car.

They say that when they got to the scene, the vehicle was gone.

Police immediately went to Toledo Hospital to wait for the vehicle.

That is where DeShawn Gott, 21, was pronounced dead.

"There was at least one other person in the car that drove him to the hospital," Toledo Police Department Sergeant Kevan Toney said. "So that person in the car that drove him to the hospital, that person's obviously being interviewed as to what transpired in the 600 block of Woodland around 10 o'clock."

Before the shooting, Gott posted on Facebook that he won money at the Hollywood casino.

Police will not confirm if the victim was possibly robbed.

This marks Toledo's sixth homicide of the year.

