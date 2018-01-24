Off The Radar - Blizzard of '78 ft. Jerry Anderson - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Off The Radar - Blizzard of '78 ft. Jerry Anderson

Episode 4 of 'Off The Radar'. Our first guest: Jerry Anderson joins us to talk about his experiences in the Blizzard of '78. It may involve a tractor and some felonies. You'll want to listen to this whole episode!

