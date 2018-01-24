A Lucas County Grand Jury indicts man on 2011 cold case murder

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man for a cold case murder in 2011.

On August 28, 2011, Quidare Buffaloe, 23, was shot and killed at 1620 Westland Gardens.

Toledo police say the case was reviewed by the Toledo Police/Lucas County Prosecutors Cold Case Unit.

The investigation led to the indictment of Eric Johnson, 31, for murder and other related charges.

Johnson is currently not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

