Lenawee County's sheriff's office searching for stabbing suspect

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person they say stabbed a driver following a road rage incident.

The stabbing happened on Rouget Road, near Palmyra Highway, in Palmyra Township at about 5:30 a.m. on January 15.

According to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County, the victim was traveling west bound on Rouget Road when an unknown person kicked the victim's pickup truck.

The driver stopped and confronted the assailant asking why he damaged the truck. An altercation started and the assailant stabbed the driver in the stomach. The victim received non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital following treatment.

Crime Stoppers say the assailant is a white male. He is about 5'10, 200 lbs and wore eye glasses and dark clothing. He was driving a dark colored Toyota Camry or Corolla.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

You can text your top to 274637 and start your tip with LENAWEE or submit your tip online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.