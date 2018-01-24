TPD looking for Walmart thieves - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for Walmart thieves

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for help identifying two men accused of robbing a local Walmart.

Police say the two men stole $2,500 worth of computer equipment from the store.

Anyone who knows who they are should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

