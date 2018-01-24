Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

A man is behind bars after breaking and entering into a Defiance home Wednesday morning.

Police say the two men stole $2,500 worth of computer equipment from a local Walmart

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

Men accused of shooting at TPD officers ask for bond to be lowered

Three man involved in the shooting at Toledo police officers faced a judge Wednesday.

Jayvon Wynne and Richard Morris are facing charges for allegedly shooting at two officers during a traffic stop in December.

The officers returned fire, hitting both suspects.

Philip Overton faces lesser charges, as police say he was the driver of the car involved but did not fire at police.

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post. The amounts range from $500,000 to $1 million each.

The lawyers also say the men suffered injuries after being shot that aren't getting any better because they aren't receiving proper care at the Lucas County Jail.

The prosecutor argued the men should be kept behind bars because the crimes they are accused of are dangerous, and they could pose a risk to the public if released.

The judge sided with the prosecutor, denying the requests to lower the bonds.

Evidence and DNA are still being processed in this case, and defense attorneys need all the information before it is determined how it will end.

All three men will be back in court in February as the cases inches its way toward a trial or a plea deal.

