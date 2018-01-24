Man arrested after Defiance break-in - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after Defiance break-in

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after breaking and entering into a Defiance home Wednesday morning.

The break-in occurred at a home on Ottawa Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Police arrested 29-year-old Brandon Fairchild for burglary and resisting arrest, according to the Crescent News. 

The Crescent News says Fairchild was transported to Mercy Defiance Hospital to be treated after a K9 officer bit him during the arrest. Police say Fairchild was found inside a home beside the one he broke into. 

Fairchild is being held at CCNO.

