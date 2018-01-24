Pam's Corner to close at end of month - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pam's Corner to close at end of month

(Source: Pam's Corner Facebook) (Source: Pam's Corner Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Pam's Corner is set to close at the end of January.

The sandwich shop has been in business for 16 years.

"16 years ago, Pam's Corner began as a solution to my mid-life crisis. I needed a challenge and I wanted to meet new people. All of that happened, and in the process, I have learned so much about business, people and myself. My favorite part has been the relationships," said a statement on Pam's Corner's Facebook page. 

The restaurant's last day will be January 31.

Their hours will now be Thursday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast will not be served.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly