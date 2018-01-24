Pam's Corner to close at end of month

Pam's Corner is set to close at the end of January.

The sandwich shop has been in business for 16 years.

"16 years ago, Pam's Corner began as a solution to my mid-life crisis. I needed a challenge and I wanted to meet new people. All of that happened, and in the process, I have learned so much about business, people and myself. My favorite part has been the relationships," said a statement on Pam's Corner's Facebook page.

The restaurant's last day will be January 31.

Their hours will now be Thursday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast will not be served.

