Opiate advisory issued for Ottawa Co.

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man is behind bars after breaking and entering into a Defiance home Wednesday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars after breaking and entering into a Defiance home Wednesday morning.More >>
Links to the best pictures...More >>
Links to the best pictures...More >>
The restaurant's last day will be January 31.More >>
The restaurant's last day will be January 31.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.More >>
Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off.More >>
Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off.More >>