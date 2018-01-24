Opiate advisory issued for Ottawa Co.

When counties issue an advisory, it's usually for things like snow emergencies. This is an advisory of a different kind.

An opiate advisory has been issued for Ottawa County, according to a post on the Port Clinton Police Department's Facebook page.

The advisory was issued after there have been five overdoses in the last seven days in the county. Three of those overdoses resulted in death.

Police suspect a batch of opiates more potent than usual is circulating around Ottawa County, causing such a high number of overdoses in a short period of time.

These overdoses are being investigated by the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Coroner's Office.

Officials want those who need help to call the Ottawa County Drug Addiction Response Team at 419-734-6845.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.