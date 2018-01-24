TPD officer loses home in fire

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.More >>
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.More >>
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside a Putnam County nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.More >>
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside a Putnam County nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.More >>
The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person they say stabbed a driver following a road rage incident.More >>
The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person they say stabbed a driver following a road rage incident.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off.More >>
Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off.More >>