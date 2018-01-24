Man gets family out of house after hearing smoke detector in the shower

Crews are on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at 15 Karis Street in Waterville around 5 a.m.

Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off. He woke up his children and took them to a nearby relative's house.

Crews say the fire started in the laundry room, but the cause is unknown at this time.

No one was injured in the fire.

