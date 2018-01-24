Man gets family out of house after hearing smoke detector in the - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man gets family out of house after hearing smoke detector in the shower

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at 15 Karis Street in Waterville around 5 a.m. 

Crews say a man was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector go off. He woke up his children and took them to a nearby relative's house. 

Crews say the fire started in the laundry room, but the cause is unknown at this time.

No one was injured in the fire.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly