Man arrested after being on the run for more than 15 hours

A man is in police custody after being on the run for more than 15 hours in Williams County.

The Defiance County Sheriff's office was pursuing Joshua Yates on Monday around midnight.

Police say the pursuit ended in a field in the area of County Road 8.50 and County Road H. Police apprehended the female passenger in the vehicle who told them Yates had a handgun.

Police say Yates escaped the area after the pursuit. He was later located in a closet in a home on South Lebanon Street in Bryan on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.

Police say Yates had active felony warrants out of Bryan and Defiance.

