TPD investigating deadly shooting

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

Officials searching for fugitive wanted for rape

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery

TPD searching for person responsible for aggravated robbery

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at Woodland and City Park around 10 p.m.

Police say 21-year-old DeShawn Gott was taken to Toledo Hospital after suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say Gott died at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

This marks Toledo's sixth homicide on the year.

In 2017, there were four homicides in the month of January.

Anyone with information on this latest homicide is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.