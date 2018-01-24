TPD investigating deadly shooting

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.More >>
Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.More >>
Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Currently, The Ohio Supreme Court is deciding whether or not ECOT will be able to retain some of the funds lost from a state audit of classroom procedures that incidentally cost the school millions of dollars.More >>
Local residents watched closely as a Senator and former presidential candidate pushed a 'Medicare for All' system. Bernie Sanders took his message exclusively to social media Tuesday night.More >>
The Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure is celebrating 12 million dollars and a silver anniversary this year.More >>
