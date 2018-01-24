TPD investigating deadly shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating deadly shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. 

The shooting occurred at Woodland and City Park around 10 p.m.

Police say 21-year-old DeShawn Gott was taken to Toledo Hospital after suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Police say Gott died at the hospital. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This marks Toledo's sixth homicide on the year. 

In 2017, there were four homicides in the month of January. 

Anyone with information on this latest homicide is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

