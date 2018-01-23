Parents, teachers work to keep ECOT open for remainder of school year

Last week, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as ECOT, made it known that it would be closing in the middle of the school year due to lack of funding.

Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West was the school's sponsor up until last Thursday. A decision which has emotions high for parents and teachers and now they are working together to appeal that decision in west Toledo.

This is the final attempt that they can make to keep the virtual doors open through the end of the school.

As part of the latest appeal, ECOT founder, Bill Lager, has agreed to suspend all fees through June in an effort to keep ECOT open for the students and staff.

Additionally, as part of the appeal, ECOT would agree to the appointment of an interim master, or leader to oversee operations of the school through the end of the school year.

