Local restaurant celebrates National Pie Day while giving back

There's an extra excuse to chow down on some pie every January 23. That's because it is deemed as National Pie Day.

And to celebrate, Schmucker's Restaurant on Reynolds Road has prepared at least 500 pies for customers.

For every piece of pie or whole pie that is sold on Tuesday, one dollar will be donated to the Cherry Street Mission.

This is the fifth year Cherry Street Mission and Schmuckers have teamed up to help those in need in the area.

