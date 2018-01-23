Cleveland libraries working to stop the spread of the flu

Businesses across the state are fighting the deadly flu.

Over in Cleveland, many children's centers, libraries and museums are working extra hard to stop the spread.

The libraries, especially, are using extra services.

They say they have special buckets called "yucky bins" in place.

People will put library toys in those bins that kids have put in their mouths. The toys are then cleaned before being put back on shelves.

"We want to provide a healthy and safe environment for all of our patrons," Director of Cuyahoga County Facilities Jeremiah Swetel said. "We want the experience of coming to the library to be one where they're not having to worry about taking anything home other than a material from the library."

The Great Lakes Science Center is also implementing mandatory regular deep cleanings and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

