Central Ave. to receive road repair work

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Drivers who frequently travel on Central Avenue should be prepared for potential slow downs or traffic throughout the next few weeks.

Crews say they are working on repairing a water main break and doing general pavement repairs.

The specific area on Central Avenue was not provided.

Crews say this work will last until February 2 and is all weather permitting.

