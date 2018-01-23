Central Ave. to receive road repair work

Drivers who frequently travel on Central Avenue should be prepared for potential slow downs or traffic throughout the next few weeks.

Crews say they are working on repairing a water main break and doing general pavement repairs.

The specific area on Central Avenue was not provided.

Crews say this work will last until February 2 and is all weather permitting.

