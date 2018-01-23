Warmer weather leads to leaf pickup for City of Toledo

As a result of the warmer weather our area has been having, the snow plows are away and the leaves are being picked up again.

The City of Toledo says any time the weather is not bad and there is no snow on the ground, your leaves will be picked up.

The city says most of the leaf collection is completed.

Crews are currently working in zip codes 43614 and 43615 to collect leaves.

The city says leaves will be picked up until there are no more on the ground.

