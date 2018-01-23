Boil Advisory Tuesday affects 60 customers

The City of Toledo has issued a boil advisory Tuesday that will affect 60 customers.

The City of Toledo says water service for: N. Hawley St. from Buckingham St. to Campbell St. and Buckingham St. from N. Hawley St. to Hoag St. will be interrupted due to repairs to the City’s water distribution system.

During this period, the City of Toledo advises the affected customers to boil all water used for consumption and to closely follow the information below.

When the water service is turned back on, the water must be thoroughly tested by the City of Toledo, Water Treatment Chemists, which will take several days.

Unless notified otherwise, the City says this boil advisory expires on Saturday at 5 p.m. After this date and time, affected customers can resume normal use of their water.

If this boil advisory must be extended, beyond this date and time, the affected customers will receive another notification.

While this boil advisory is in effect, the City advises those customers to bring all water for personal consumption to a boil, let it boil for at least three minutes, and then let it cool before use. Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for all food preparation.

Please Note:

· If affected customers have lesions or open surgical incisions, all tap water should be boiled as described above before being used for bathing, as well as for personal consumption.

· The water may be used without boiling for washing clothes and flushing toilets. It may also be used for bathing if affected customers do not have any of the above conditions.

· People with compromised immune systems should contact their doctor for additional instructions.

· When the water is turned back on, affected customers may experience air and/or rust in your tap water. This is normal. Affected customers are asked to please run each of your cold-water faucets until the water clears up. Avoid washing clothes or using your hot water taps until you have done so.

The City apologizes for your inconvenience and thanks you for your cooperation.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, please call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

If you are licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only, call 419-213-4100 and select option three for additional information. During evenings and weekends, please call 419-936-2020.

