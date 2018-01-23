Police arrest for fugitive wanted for rape

A fugitive wanted for rape is now in custody.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dontae Hull on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Dontae Hull is in custody. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/nIPhcRmtXL — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 23, 2018

Hull was taken into custody on the 200 block of Avondale and transported to the Toledo Police Safety Building.

Police thank the public for their tips and assistance during the search.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.