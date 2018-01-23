Police arrest for fugitive wanted for rape - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest for fugitive wanted for rape

Dontae Hull (Source: NOVFTF) Dontae Hull (Source: NOVFTF)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A fugitive wanted for rape is now in custody.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dontae Hull on Tuesday. 

Hull was taken into custody on the 200 block of Avondale and transported to the Toledo Police Safety Building. 

Police thank the public for their tips and assistance during the search. 

