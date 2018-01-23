Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 14-year-old

A 19-year-old has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the murder of a 14-year-old.

Leonard Temple entered an Alford plea to lessen the murder charge against him to involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Temple and Domo Alexander were handling an unsecured gun when the gun discharged and hit Alexander in the chest.

Police say they know Temple didn't plan to kill Alexander, but that Temple knew that handling the was wrong.

Temple previously plead not guilty to the charges.

He will be sentenced on February 28. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

