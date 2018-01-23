Rossford gymnast testifies against Larry Nassar

Testimony at a former Michigan gymnastics doctor sentencing continued Tuesday with a Rossford-native who said the doctor did not diagnose her broken leg.

Isabell Hutchins gave a victim-impact statement in the sixth day of testimony before Larry Nassar is sentenced for molesting women and girls while he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Hutchins traveled two hours to Nassar's Lansing-area home to see him for leg injuries. She says she could barely walk but that Nassar never recommended an X-ray. She continued to compete in national events.

Hutchins began her career at Twinstars under coach John Geddert.

She says she feels guilty and ashamed, telling the court she was oblivious to what was happening to her.

"I have sleepless nights especially recently because of his image of him and his treatments cause me to wake in a panic," Hutchins said. "You didn't heal me. You only hurt me."

About three dozen more people want to give statements, raising the overall number to 158 since last week. Before the hearing resumed Tuesday, Nassar read a piece of paper and shook his head.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.