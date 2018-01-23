One killed in crash on I-475

One person was killed after a crash on I-475 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on US 23 and I-475 southbound at U.S. 24 in Maumee.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit an overpass support pillar.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

