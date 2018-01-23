TPD searching for missing Toledo teen

Toledo police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Ronnie Nash left her home in south Toledo wearing black pants and a hoodie Monday morning. According to police, it is uncharacteristic for her to runaway from home.

Nash is 5'10'' and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Nash's whereabouts, contact Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

