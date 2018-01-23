Man in court after being indicted in murder of 61-year-old

A man faced a judge Tuesday after being indicted for the murder of a woman in 2015.

Ben Brewton is accused of murdering 61-year-old Susan Furr.

Police say Furr was found bruised and beaten in the basement of her Toledo home. According to the autopsy, Furr died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators say the crime was meant to look like Furr fell down the stairs.

Brewton is currently serving a two-year robbery sentence at the North Central Correction Institute in Marion.

He will appear in court on February 27.

