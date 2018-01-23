Train derails in Seneca Co.

A train derailed on a Norfolk Southern railroad track in Seneca County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Township Road 122 near Attica around 10:45 a.m.

Public relations manager of Norfolk Southern Johnathon Glass said nine cars were derailed.

There were no injuries and no hazardous materials involved, and no roads were blocked.

Glass said the train consisted of three locomotives and 53 rails cars loaded with intermodal shipping containers headed for Chicago. The train was 10,284 feet long and weighed 11,723 tons.

He said a train such as this transports a mix of consumer goods such as clothing, washing machines and food items.

Crews from Norfolk Southern and RJ Corman Railroad Services are assisting at the scene,according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.

