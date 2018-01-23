Lucas Co. commissioners to vote on DACA resolution

Lucas County commissioners are taking a stand on DACA on Tuesday.

Commissioners will vote on a resolution urging Congress to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by passing the Dream Act.

The commissioners will express their support for the Dreamers in the country as more than 16,500 have lost their DACA protections so far.

The vote will take place at 1 Government Center at 11 a.m.

