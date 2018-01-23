Major Earthquake & Update on Tsunami Threats!

A major earthquake was reported by the USGS just off the southern coast of Alaska near 4:31 EST this morning. This event originally prompted widespread Tsunami watches and warning along the eastern coast of Canada and the United States, that have now since been CANCELED!
The treat of a Tsunami has been completely downgraded after waves failed to reach coastal Alaska. There are currently NO active advisories, watches or warnings.
