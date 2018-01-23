Toledo firefighter hurt in arson

A Toledo firefighter was hurt after fighting a fire in east Toledo Monday night.

The fire occurred at a home on the corner of Oswald and East Broadway.

Crews say the home is vacant but they discovered a suspicious pile of something inside, leading them to believe this fire may be arson.

The firefighter was evaluated and treated in the ER with minor injuries and returned to work.

Crews estimate $1,500 in damages to the home due to the fire.

Officials say they have no suspects at this point in the investigation.

