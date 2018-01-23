Water main break causes sinkhole, collapsed sewer line

A water main break caused a huge mess in Toledo Tuesday morning.

The break occurred on the 4300 block of Baronsmede and Guardian.

A big sinkhole was left behind. Part of the sewer line also collapsed due to the break.

The forestry division was also busy cutting down a tree in front of the sinkhole.

Crews will be working through the overnight hours to make repairs.

A portion of the street is blocked for safety reasons.

It's unclear how many people are affected by the break.

