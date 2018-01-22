Man suffers minor injuries in east Toledo shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening in East Toledo.

The shooting happened at 24 Birmingham Terrace.

According to Toledo police, one person was shot in the leg. His injuries are not consider life threatening.

TPD believes the shooting happened during a robbery attempt. They are looking for two suspects.

