High school seniors work with Habitat for Humanity

Scattered rain shower will continue into the night with temperatures remaining above freezing through daybreak Tuesday. Lows will be near 40 degrees.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The ice mounds in Port Clinton off the shores of Lake Erie are quite the sight to see. But, as temperatures continue warming up, first responders are warning the dangers of getting on the ice.More >>
It's a trend taking the internet world by storm: Eating Tide Pods. But this trend has medical professionals deeply concerned for your child’s safety. Do you know how to protect your child from falling prey to the challenge?More >>
Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening in East Toledo.More >>
Just over a year ago, a 14-year old died after a gun accidentally discharged and shot him. Now the victim's friend is set to stand trial Tuesday.More >>
The loop around the former Southwyck Mall site in south Toledo is getting a makeover.More >>
