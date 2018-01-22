High school seniors work with Habitat for Humanity

High school students in Toledo are learning the ins and outs of what it takes to build a home and help those in need while working with a non profit organization on Monday.

It's a part of a project that 17 seniors from Jones Leadership Academy are taking on along with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

They're helping to build a pop-out house,or a small model home, for people to see what Habitat offers. They're also learning about the planning process and how to pay attention to detail.

This project is all in preparation for a bigger habitat project students hope to take on in New Orleans in the spring.

Students said they're glad they're getting this experience early.

"I feel this is a great process to learn because maybe you can apply these in the future and help build a home for somebody, maybe you can possibly end up building your own home," said Tearle Speakers.

Instructors helped to direct students on how to properly build.

Not only were the students learning about construction, but they're also getting an inside look at how a non profit operates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.