School lunch programs will run as normal regardless of government shutdown

Funding for most school lunch programs are run by the U-S Department of agriculture.

According to the School Nutrition Association, funding for these school lunch and breakfast programs would not be affected by the shutdown.

The USDA said in the case of a shutdown, child nutrition programs would continue to serve eligible people through state agencies and other grantees. All have funding available to operate through the month of February, and many have funds to continue operations through March.

Toledo Public Schools' director of food services made a statement responding to the shutdown.

At this time there is no impact on our food service operations due to the government shut down. Our funding reimbursements are submitted to the Ohio Department of Education at the end of each month. In turn, ODE submits payment to the district through funds they receive from the federal government. So at this point, our funding has not been effected by this current situation."

Maumee Public Schools also said it would go about business as usual regardless of a shutdown.

Money would come out of the school's general fund and would not impact the ability to serve breakfast or lunch.

