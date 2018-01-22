Harrison Street Bridge in Findlay to reopen this week.

The first significant portion of the I-75 widening project in Hancock County has been completed as work on the Harrison Street Bridge is nearly done.

The Harrison Street Bridge has been closed since last Spring and will be reopening two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge was completely demolished and rebuilt, as the original bridge was erected in 1964.

The $3.3 million project lengthened the span of the bridge by 26 feet, allowing more space for the widened I-75 beneath.

The project also added a pedestrian sidewalk to connect the neighborhoods on either side of I-75.

The bridge is also unique, as it crosses both an interstate, and a major railway.



The new bridge was designed with four supports instead of the former to reduce potential impact points in the event of an accident and to improve overall safety.

"The biggest advantage of that is safety. We don't have piers next to the I-75 lanes like we had in the past. And so that creates a better structure for us," said Kirk Slusher, deputy director of ODOT District 1.

The Harrison Street bridge will be open to traffic later this week once the weather permits crews to paint the road markers.

