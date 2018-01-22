Washington Street overpass still without vandal fencing

ODOT promised to bring a temporary vandal fencing to the Washington Street exit overpass after one death and another injury by vandals.

Last year, a vandal threw rocks off the overpass that hit a mom in a her car. Then last month, teenagers allegedly threw sandbags over the overpass which resulted in Marquis Byrd's death.

ODOT, who is overhauling the bridge, promised a temporary vandal fencing to deter anything like the incidents mentioned from happening again, but it's still not up.

This overpass and the construction project will be one of the first in the state to receive temporary vandal fencing to deter criminals from attempting to hurt drivers below.

Since this temporary fencing is something that has never done, ODOT had to custom make brackets to fit over the concrete barricades. Those brackets will secure the fencing.

As of Monday, a spokesperson for ODOT said they are nearly finished fabricating the 60 to 80 brackets needed and they hope to install the fencing by next week.

In addition to protecting drivers, TPD placed one of their portable skycop cams at the base of the overpass right after Marquis Byrd's death. The camera has since been removed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.