OHSAA approves new divisional breakdowns for fall sports

New divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports of football, volleyball and soccer were approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors during its January meeting last Thursday.

According to the OHSAA, the 2018-19 school year will mark the second school year competitive balance roster data is used in football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball.

The board also approved a modification to the business rules for competitive balance, removing the previous regulation that allowed a school to move up only one division due to competitive balance.

As a result, two schools in football moved up two divisions. One of those is a school from our area.

Central Catholic will be moving up from Division IV to Division II, but Head Football Coach Greg Dempsy says they are not worried.

"It's big, there's no doubt, you know, but we play in a Division I and II league, so I mean, it's not something that we're not going to be prepared for," Coach Dempsy explained. "It's not something that you go through all season only seeing DIII, DIV, DIV teams, and then you bump up to playoffs and it's a dramatic shift. So, that won't be an issue."

The 2018-19 school year will mark the second year of a two-year cycle for using base enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education.

Every year for those sports affected by competitive balance, sport-specific roster data from the previous season is used to modify the enrollment data in those sports based on factors that OHSAA member schools approved by referendum vote in 2014.

The lists linked below contain the schools that were registered to qualify for the 2017 tournaments. They are not the final list of schools that are competing in 2018.

The list of schools participating within each division could change prior to the 2018 tournaments, including both deletions (schools that are not playing in 2018 or suspended) or additions (new schools opening or consolidations, etc.).

The OHSAA says the Competitive Balance roster data from 2017 season was used to determine 2018 divisional assignments.

2018 Football Divisional Assignments

2018 regions and playoff format will be announced in May.

2018 Volleyball Divisional Assignments

2018 Soccer Divisional Assignments

“Competitive Balance continues to be a journey we are all on together,” Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Executive Director, said. “The early approval of the 2018 fall sports divisional breakdowns is the result of countless hours of work by our staff and our member schools. The competitive balance committee continues to meet and study the process and the results, and we continue to receive feedback from our member schools.”

According to Competitive Balance regulations, the previous season’s roster data, grades nine through 12, is used for affecting the following season’s additional roster count in the selected sports.

The additional roster count is added to the school’s base enrollment number to determine the final adjusted enrollment count before divisional placements are made.

"I think it shows that OHSAA is looking at things at a yearly basis, taking data, analyzing it and trying to improve the system and continuing to improve the system," Coach Dempsy said. "You know, you don't wave a wand from last year and that's going to be what it is. When something new happens you have to see what works, what doesn't work, make adjustments there and that's all that they've done."

