Teen accidentally kills best friend with gun, faces trial Tuesday

Just over a year ago, a 14-year old-was killed after a gun accidentally went off. And now the victim's best friend is set to stand trial Tuesday.

Police described what happened to Domo Alexander as a terrible accident. But that accident could send Alexander's friend, 19-year-old Leonard Temple, to prison for life if a jury finds him guilty of murder.

Last January at a home located on Broadway Street, police said Alexander and Temple were hanging out and handling an unsecured gun.

That gun was later discharged with the bullet hitting Alexander in the chest.

The fatal chain of events lead to Temple being charged with reckless homicide at first, but then later he was charged with murder.

A jury will be selected to hear this case Tuesday morning. Opening statements and the first witness will be called to the stand later in the afternoon.

Alexander was the third child to be killed by an unsecured gun in the home within months in 2017.

His death prompted TPD and the city to make gun locks readily available to any gun owners who didn't have one.

WTOL 11 will be in the courtroom Tuesday and will bring updates as the story develops.

