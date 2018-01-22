Lucas County Canine Care and Control closed Monday for cleaning

If you went to look at dogs at Lucas County Canine Care and Control Monday, you probably could not get in.

The facility was closed Monday for routine deep cleaning.

The staff was able to thoroughly clean the shelter to ward off the spread of disease. And it was not just washing the floors and cleaning cages, it was much more than that.

"It allows us to make sure that we're getting under everything, on the tops of everything, decluttering, doing some organization, putting stuff where it should be so we can prepare for the busy season for us," Director of Lucas Canine Care and Control Richard Stewart said.

Canine care officers were out on the road Monday and were available for stray and dangerous dog pickups.

The shelter will be back open Tuesday at 11 a.m.

