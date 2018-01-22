Perrysburg library to help with cabin fever this winter

The Way Public Library in Perrysburg has several activities underway to help you "beat the winter blues."

From light therapy to stationary bikes designed to accommodate books, laptops and personal items, the activities are all aimed at keeping your spirits high during winter's darker days.

"We want to let people know that this can be their happy place," Public Relations Coordinator Rose Mills said. "We have lots of things here to amuse them, to keep them busy and occupied and engaged during the winter months. We feel that the winter can be just as interesting as all the other seasons."

If you are interested in any of the activities they have to offer, the library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

