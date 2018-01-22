2017 was good for local real estate

The local real estate market had another good year during 2017.

In Lucas County, more than 100 homes were sold per week last year. That's up more than 5 percent from the year before.

Those homes are also being sold for more money, with both the median and average sales prices climbing.

Homes are also spending less time on the market. The average length is about 11 days less than before.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.